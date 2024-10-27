Previous
Lock 9 by julie
My husband took me to a place my Dad used to fish. It was a gorgeous view and we also took a walk. I enjoyed the day! Nice date
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Julie Ryan

I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Susan Wakely ace
This looks such a lovely area.
October 27th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful scene
October 27th, 2024  
