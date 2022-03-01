Donuts

I work at a Catholic School. I am not Catholic but I work there and it's a nice school. Today is Shrove Tuesday, the day before Lent. And they got a Donut Truck and everyone got donuts and boy were they good too. I was raised Catholic but at age 19 I began to think about my faith more deeply and prayed for God to teach me. I did leave the Catholic Church after much prayer and reading Roman's ch 3 and felt that I wanted to go to a church that taught Salvation by grace, a free gift because of Jesus. And I've been at a Christian Missionary Alliance Church for 25 years. My roots are the Catholic Church and I care about them. Just needed to be somewhere else. Just thought I'd share.