My Work Computer by julie
Photo 3523

My Work Computer

I bought that mouse pad and then I was given a new mouse. I was excited that it matched!
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Diana ace
What a fabulous combination. Mine is plain black.
March 2nd, 2022  
