I went to Craft Show and this was the entrance, very nice. I sensed a Christian atmosphere and got 5 Christmas gifts. I bought from a teenage girl and her eyes lit up. Better than Amazon!
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Diana ace
I love this and would love to follow the steps and see more. Fabulous find and capture.
November 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice random decorations.
November 11th, 2023  
