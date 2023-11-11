Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3963
Craft Show
I went to Craft Show and this was the entrance, very nice. I sensed a Christian atmosphere and got 5 Christmas gifts. I bought from a teenage girl and her eyes lit up. Better than Amazon!
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
3963
photos
25
followers
43
following
1085% complete
View this month »
3956
3957
3958
3959
3960
3961
3962
3963
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
11th November 2023 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love this and would love to follow the steps and see more. Fabulous find and capture.
November 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice random decorations.
November 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close