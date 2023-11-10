Sign up
Photo 3963
Ornamental Grass
My neighbor's grass, as I went out the drive.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
4
2
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
3964
photos
25
followers
43
following
1086% complete
3957
3958
3959
3960
3961
3962
3963
3964
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
11th November 2023 10:18am
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
November 11th, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Good pov
November 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great contrast between the tree and the grasses.
November 11th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Nice pov
November 11th, 2023
