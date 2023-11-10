Previous
Ornamental Grass by julie
Ornamental Grass

My neighbor's grass, as I went out the drive.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Dawn ace
A nice shot
November 11th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Good pov
November 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great contrast between the tree and the grasses.
November 11th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Nice pov
November 11th, 2023  
