Ice Truck at School

We had a warm November day so the Principal got an ice Truck and everyone in the school got a free shaved ice. I didn't really like the ice, but I did enjoy visiting outside with the Preschool Teacher and her class. Lots of fun.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
Susan Wakely ace
Great colourful truck.
November 5th, 2024  
