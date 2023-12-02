Previous
Christmas Party by julie
Photo 3976

Christmas Party

Art Group Christmas Party. We exchanged hand crafted gifts and played games and ate together. Lots of fun
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Photo Details

