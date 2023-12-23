Sign up
Previous
Photo 3993
Happy Moment
I had so much fun at our Family Christmas Party snapping candids, capturing moments. I loved all my pics. I showed my nephew and his wife, and she said look how happy we are! We've had a rough month. Also had a great conversation with them too.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
1
0
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Lesley
ace
How lovely. They are obviously having a great time.
December 23rd, 2023
