Smells Delightful by julie
Photo 4029

Smells Delightful

My coworker got flowers from her husband today. Smells like Spring in here!
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. A copper coin in the vase will help the drooping tulips.
February 13th, 2024  
