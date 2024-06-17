Previous
Lightning Bug Friend is Back by julie
Photo 4125

Lightning Bug Friend is Back

I couldn't resist, how cute it looks on this leaf.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
