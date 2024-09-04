Previous
Marigolds by julie
Marigolds

I will forever think of my Mom when I dry marigold seeds and plant them the next year. She did this when I was growing up and now I do it too.
Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
