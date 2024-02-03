Previous
34-365 Orange Pepper by juliecor
34 / 365

34-365 Orange Pepper

What a pretty vegetable and delicious too! Known to be very high in Vit C, bell peppers are also a good source of K1, Vit E, A, folate and potassium. Yesterday I put two of them in my cold pressed juice.
