Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
114 / 365
114/365 Snap Cut
The Seymour Smith original #119 Snap Cut. I gave them a workout today. Spent over five hours in the yard pruning trees and bushes. This amazing tool is older than me.... and that's pretty old! I believe they belonged to my Grandmother.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Cortens
@juliecor
114
photos
13
followers
10
following
31% complete
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
23rd April 2024 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
original
,
snap
,
smith
,
cu
,
seymour
,
#119
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close