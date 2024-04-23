Previous
114/365 Snap Cut

The Seymour Smith original #119 Snap Cut. I gave them a workout today. Spent over five hours in the yard pruning trees and bushes. This amazing tool is older than me.... and that's pretty old! I believe they belonged to my Grandmother.
Julie Cortens

@juliecor
