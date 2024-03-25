Previous
85-365 Nasturtiums by juliecor
85 / 365

85-365 Nasturtiums

I bought seeds...hopeful that these minus temps will turn to plus temps soon and the ground will thaw!
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

cortens

@juliecor
