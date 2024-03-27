Previous
Next
87-365 Crafting by juliecor
87 / 365

87-365 Crafting

Lord willing I will be spending 9 days with my 8 grand daughters (6 of them old enough to craft!) so I am stocking up! YES! Another amazon package due shortly!
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

cortens

@juliecor
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise