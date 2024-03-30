Previous
Next
90/365 Easter Gathering by juliecor
90 / 365

90/365 Easter Gathering

We normally meet in the school gymnasium, but the school is closed for Easter so not available. So after 4 hours of cleaning and set up, the garage turned out just fine. I am looking forward to Easter morning - Resurrection Sunday!
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

cortens

@juliecor
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise