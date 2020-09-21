Sign up
Photo 2514
Who Me? Forget? Never!
Well, maybe just this once I forgot to switch my camera setting back to color before grabbing some shots of a butterfly. So, I did the best I could in post. Live & learn! ;)
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
5149
photos
141
followers
78
following
Abhijit
I like the use of textures in this. Almost makes it look like a Glasswing
September 21st, 2020
