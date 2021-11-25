Previous
Next
Study #6 by juliedduncan
Photo 2888

Study #6

Getting a little more intricate. May add color to this later. Or not.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
Year nine! I never would have dreamed I'd hang around this long, but this community has become part of...
791% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
I'd have it on my wall!
November 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise