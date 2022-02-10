Previous
"Everything Looks Worse in B & W" by juliedduncan
"Everything Looks Worse in B & W"

I don't happen to agree with the above statement, but in this case it's true. A few more of my ridiculous collection of markers, pens, pencils, etc. This would look much better in color. :)
Julie Duncan

Corinne C ace
it is still an engaging picture with various tones and textures
February 13th, 2022  
