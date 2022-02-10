Sign up
Photo 2959
"Everything Looks Worse in B & W"
I don't happen to agree with the above statement, but in this case it's true. A few more of my ridiculous collection of markers, pens, pencils, etc. This would look much better in color. :)
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
1
1
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
5787
photos
158
followers
78
following
810% complete
Tags
for2022
Corinne C
ace
it is still an engaging picture with various tones and textures
February 13th, 2022
