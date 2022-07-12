Previous
Blazing Star - White by juliedduncan
Photo 3110

Blazing Star - White

For posterity as I'd never before seen a white one! Also called Rough Blazing Star or Tall Blazing Star.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Julie Duncan

Esther Rosenberg ace
Pretty in white!
July 15th, 2022  
