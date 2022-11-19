Previous
"Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost" by juliedduncan
Photo 3209

"Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost"

"All that is gold does not glitter,
Not all those who wander are lost;
The old that is strong does not wither,
Deep roots are not reached by the frost."
J.R.R. Tolkien
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Julie Duncan

Photo Details

