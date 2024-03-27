Previous
I'm Improving! by juliedduncan
Photo 3565

I'm Improving!

I'm doing a 100-Day Project in my little square sketchbook, mostly working on patterns. It's a lot of fun and a huge stress-reliever! Also, very gratifying that I can learn something new. Ha ha!
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise