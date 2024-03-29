Previous
Oak Gall by juliedduncan
Oak Gall

If you find one of these on the forest floor, attached to an oak leaf, know that little wasps hatched from it last summer! https://www.davey.com/insect-disease-resource-center/oak-galls/
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Julie Duncan

