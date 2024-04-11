Previous
Shoot from Below by juliedduncan
Shoot from Below

For the Capture 52 project, week 15.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful sunbursts
April 14th, 2024  
