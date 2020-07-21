Previous
Next
Face to Face by juliedduncan
Photo 1300

Face to Face

Just had to post one more shot of this gorgeous little beetle. I think it's awesome how the bright blue sky and I are reflected in the thorax! ;)
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
356% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise