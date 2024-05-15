Previous
Helicopter Saw by k9photo
Helicopter Saw

This is one way to trim trees along highways. The pilot must have special skills to use this saw suspended below the helicopter.
We are camping and have limited connectivity so I will catch up on comments after we get home.
Kate

I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Linda Godwin
What a cool sight!! very unusal
May 17th, 2024  
