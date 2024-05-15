Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1458
Helicopter Saw
This is one way to trim trees along highways. The pilot must have special skills to use this saw suspended below the helicopter.
We are camping and have limited connectivity so I will catch up on comments after we get home.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1642
photos
93
followers
92
following
399% complete
View this month »
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
Latest from all albums
181
182
1455
183
1456
1457
1458
1459
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th May 2024 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
saw
,
helicopter
Linda Godwin
What a cool sight!! very unusal
May 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close