Photo 1490
Scopula Umbilicata
First time spotting this moth in our garden… long day on the road today to get home from our camper rally
16th June 2024
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Susan Wakely
Great capture of this moth.
June 16th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
Nice capture!
June 16th, 2024
