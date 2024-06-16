Previous
Scopula Umbilicata by k9photo
Photo 1490

Scopula Umbilicata

First time spotting this moth in our garden… long day on the road today to get home from our camper rally
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of this moth.
June 16th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
June 16th, 2024  
