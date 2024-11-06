Sign up
Photo 1565
False Death Cap
"Mushrooms grow from rot and thrive on death. It feels symbolic." (Angela Scanlon) Sorry for another day of multiple photos. We have been so busy and I am trying to catch up again.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd November 2024 12:15pm
Tags
mushroom
,
georgia
,
lake-allatoona
,
sweet-gum-trail
Rob Z
ace
What a lovely combo of elements
November 6th, 2024
