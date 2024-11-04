Previous
Round Leaf by k9photo
Photo 1563

Round Leaf

"Circles, like the soul, are neverending and turn round and round without a stop." (Ralph Waldo Emerson) Sorry for another day of multiple photos. We have been so busy and I am trying to catch up again.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Kate

Mags ace
How different and unusual.
November 6th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Simply delightful
November 6th, 2024  
