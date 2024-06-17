"Although somewhat bitter due to the thymol content in the leaves and buds, the plant tastes like a mix of spearmint and peppermint with oregano. Bee balm was traditionally used by Native Americans as a seasoning for wild game, particularly birds. The plants are widespread across North America and can be found in moist meadows, hillsides, and forest clearings up to 5,000 feet (1,500 m) in elevation" ( for more info see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monarda ) Most plants in our gardens are now blooming to our delight upon returning home from our camper rally.