Bee Balm by k9photo
Photo 1491

Bee Balm

"Although somewhat bitter due to the thymol content in the leaves and buds, the plant tastes like a mix of spearmint and peppermint with oregano. Bee balm was traditionally used by Native Americans as a seasoning for wild game, particularly birds. The plants are widespread across North America and can be found in moist meadows, hillsides, and forest clearings up to 5,000 feet (1,500 m) in elevation" ( for more info see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monarda ) Most plants in our gardens are now blooming to our delight upon returning home from our camper rally.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Kate

KV ace
Nice close up.
June 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful close up and interesting info
June 18th, 2024  
Beverley ace
How wonderful to see and read! Very usual to know.
June 18th, 2024  
