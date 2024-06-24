Previous
Zebra Longwing Caterpillar by k9photo
Zebra Longwing Caterpillar

"One can study a caterpillar forever and never be able to predict a butterfly." (R. Buckminster Fuller) This is the caterpillar that will become the butterfly pictured in yesterday's photo.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Kate

I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Diana ace
Such an amazing capture and critter.
June 24th, 2024  
