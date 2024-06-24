Sign up
Photo 1498
Zebra Longwing Caterpillar
"One can study a caterpillar forever and never be able to predict a butterfly." (R. Buckminster Fuller) This is the caterpillar that will become the butterfly pictured in yesterday's photo.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
19th June 2024 1:41pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
caterpillar
zebra longwing
smith gilbert gardens
Diana
Such an amazing capture and critter.
June 24th, 2024
