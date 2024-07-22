Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1520
Carpenter Bee
“As I reflected in my bed
about this day's event,
of creatures small and great, you see,
a change I underwent.
I felt a part of something grand,
beyond what I can see.
I felt a part of everything,
and everything of me.”
(Kirsten L. Marie, The Carpenter Bee)
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1707
photos
93
followers
89
following
416% complete
View this month »
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
21st July 2024 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phlox
,
carpenter-bee
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and quote.
July 22nd, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
nice nature shot
July 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
What a lovely specimen!
July 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I really like the hint of blue on the back of the bee.
July 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close