Carpenter Bee by k9photo
Carpenter Bee

“As I reflected in my bed
about this day's event,
of creatures small and great, you see,
a change I underwent.

I felt a part of something grand,
beyond what I can see.
I felt a part of everything,
and everything of me.”
(Kirsten L. Marie, The Carpenter Bee)
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and quote.
July 22nd, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
nice nature shot
July 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
What a lovely specimen!
July 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I really like the hint of blue on the back of the bee.
July 22nd, 2024  
