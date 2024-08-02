Previous
Wind Chime Top by k9photo
Photo 1537

Wind Chime Top

“Kind words can be brief, but their echo goes on forever.” (unknown) When the sun catches this metal hummingbird it sparkles and creates light patterns through the front windows.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
KV
Bright and cheery.
August 2nd, 2024  
Diana
What a beauty, I love wind chimes. Unfortunately it is always so windy here that I cannot hang any up.
August 2nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis
Lovely
August 2nd, 2024  
Mags
Sweet hummingbird chime!
August 2nd, 2024  
