Photo 1537
Wind Chime Top
“Kind words can be brief, but their echo goes on forever.” (unknown) When the sun catches this metal hummingbird it sparkles and creates light patterns through the front windows.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
1st August 2024 4:34pm
Tags
hummingbird
,
wind-chime
KV
ace
Bright and cheery.
August 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
What a beauty, I love wind chimes. Unfortunately it is always so windy here that I cannot hang any up.
August 2nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
August 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Sweet hummingbird chime!
August 2nd, 2024
