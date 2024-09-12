Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1543
Patterns
"All fixed set patterns are incapable of adaptability or pliability. The truth is outside of all fixed patterns." (Bruce Lee)
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1732
photos
86
followers
84
following
422% complete
View this month »
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
8th September 2024 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rocks
,
patterns
gloria jones
ace
Nice shot
September 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great shot
September 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Loverly patterns and dappled light.
September 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close