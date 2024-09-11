Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1542
Nature's Color and Texture
"Color is a power which directly influences the soul." (Wassily Kadinsky) The color of these leaves caught my attention as I walked along Mill Creek.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1731
photos
86
followers
84
following
422% complete
View this month »
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
8th September 2024 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
leaves
,
bark
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close