"Cardinal flower is a brilliant scarlet-colored native wildflower that grows in marshes, stream banks and low woods. Its extremely showy blossoms can be recognized at considerable distance. Few native plants have flowers of such intense color as this common herbaceous perennial. The Cardinal flower is a member of the Bluebell Family. It was named after the Flemish botanist, Matthias de L'Obel (1538-1616)." more info at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/wildflowers/plant-of-the-week/lobelia_cardinalis.shtml
We spotted these at Hickory Gap Campground in North Georgia situated along Mill Creek just above the waterfall. We enjoyed our long camping trip in August that included a 4-wheel drive workshop in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Since we got home we've been very busy and we finally got a chance to take a day drive into North Georgia. We haven't had much rain lately so Mill Creek Falls was more of a whisper than a roar.