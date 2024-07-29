Sign up
Photo 1527
Two for One
"Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." (Aristotle) Two cabbage white butterflies together at Smith Gilbert Gardens.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
4
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1716
photos
92
followers
88
following
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th July 2024 2:40pm
Tags
butterfly
,
monochrome
,
cabbage-white
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
Mags
ace
So nice in b&w!
July 29th, 2024
KWind
ace
So pretty! Looks great in B&W!
July 29th, 2024
Linda Godwin
working together, nice B&W
July 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice.
July 29th, 2024
