Previous
Two for One by k9photo
Photo 1527

Two for One

"Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." (Aristotle) Two cabbage white butterflies together at Smith Gilbert Gardens.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
418% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
So nice in b&w!
July 29th, 2024  
KWind ace
So pretty! Looks great in B&W!
July 29th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
working together, nice B&W
July 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice.
July 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise