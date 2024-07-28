Previous
Monarch by k9photo
Monarch

"In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life: It goes on." (Robert Frost) From a small egg thru caterpillar instars to a beautiful butterfly the life of a monarch goes on.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Barb
Gorgeous! And I love the very appropriate quote from Robert Frost!
July 28th, 2024  
Beverley
I really love the Monarch butterfly, I’ve only seen a handful here which is a shame…
July 28th, 2024  
Corinne C
A beautiful capture
July 28th, 2024  
