Photo 1535
Mint Delight
"The yard was full of tomato plants about to ripen, and mint, mint, everything smelling of mint, and one fine old tree that I loved to sit under on those cool perfect starry California October nights unmatched anywhere in the world." (Jack Kerouac)
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
4
4
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th July 2024 2:40pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
butterfly
mint
monarch
smith-gilbert-gardens
Mags
ace
Outstanding macro, Kate!
July 31st, 2024
KV
ace
Cool pose.
July 31st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture.
July 31st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
July 31st, 2024
