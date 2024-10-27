Sign up
Previous
Photo 1555
Hickory Leaves Kaleidoscope
“Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place." ("All Too Well" by Taylor Swift) I spotted this hickory sprout along the Pine Mountain trail a couple days ago and decided it would make a cool kaleidoscope.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1744
photos
86
followers
84
following
426% complete
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Tags
kaleidoscope
,
darkroom-kaleidoscope
,
pine-mountain-trail
ace
This is just beautiful!
October 27th, 2024
