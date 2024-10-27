Previous
Hickory Leaves Kaleidoscope by k9photo
Hickory Leaves Kaleidoscope

“Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place." ("All Too Well" by Taylor Swift) I spotted this hickory sprout along the Pine Mountain trail a couple days ago and decided it would make a cool kaleidoscope.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Mags ace
This is just beautiful!
October 27th, 2024  
