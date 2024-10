Fall Leaves Kaleidoscope v2

The hearts I make are shattered, but whole. They’re kaleidoscopes that beam under the sun. They signify hope in love when you’ve lost it because, like love, you can look at a kaleidoscope a thousand different ways and find something new every time. Shattered or not, if you look carefully enough, you’ll find something beautiful in them, and all beautiful things are a little broken.” (Claire Contreras) A final kaleidoscope as we travel today to the coast on a camping trip.