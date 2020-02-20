Sign up
Photo 697
hammer
could have done better with these props...but i got frustrated in the cluttered space !
for get-pushed challenge from Val, to use strong contrasts between light and shadows in a still life
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Photo Details
Tags
for2020
,
get-pushed-395
kali
ace
@valpetersen
i may try again, but here is something in case i dont
February 20th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
If I had a hammer.... jolly good shot of this hammer!
February 20th, 2020
Brigette
ace
what are you making or demolishing
February 20th, 2020
