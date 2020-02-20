Previous
Next
hammer by kali66
Photo 697

hammer

could have done better with these props...but i got frustrated in the cluttered space !
for get-pushed challenge from Val, to use strong contrasts between light and shadows in a still life
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
@valpetersen i may try again, but here is something in case i dont
February 20th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
If I had a hammer.... jolly good shot of this hammer!
February 20th, 2020  
Brigette ace
what are you making or demolishing
February 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise