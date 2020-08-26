Previous
Street portrait by kali66
Photo 839

Street portrait

Me: Can I take your photo? You look cool
HIm: Yes Ma'am
kali

Walks @ 7 ace
Very much like the way you caught his sly smile, Fav!
August 28th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
He certainly does look cool! So dang handsome! :)
August 28th, 2020  
Lesley Chisholm ace
Awesome, he does look cool. Nice of him to oblige and great portrait.
August 28th, 2020  
