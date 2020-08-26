Sign up
Photo 839
Street portrait
Me: Can I take your photo? You look cool
HIm: Yes Ma'am
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
28th August 2020 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
street-72
Walks @ 7
ace
Very much like the way you caught his sly smile, Fav!
August 28th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
He certainly does look cool! So dang handsome! :)
August 28th, 2020
Lesley Chisholm
ace
Awesome, he does look cool. Nice of him to oblige and great portrait.
August 28th, 2020
