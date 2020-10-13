Previous
Whitebaiters by kali66
Whitebaiters

for my get-pushed challenge of long exposure
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Dianne
This is great.
October 14th, 2020  
Annie D ace
this works really well - I usually end up with a mess hahaha
October 14th, 2020  
kali ace
@suez1e i had a few of these and took me ages to decide which to post, but i think this told the story the best of them... maddeningly i went to town today to get some in the street at the polling booth, but i left the memory card at home! $@#%
October 14th, 2020  
kali ace
@annied there was a fair share of messes lol
October 14th, 2020  
