Photo 884
Whitebaiters
for my get-pushed challenge of long exposure
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
kali
ace
@kali66
flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3025
photos
336
followers
391
following
242% complete
877
878
879
880
881
882
883
884
Views
1
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
13th October 2020 6:55pm
get-pushed-429
Dianne
This is great.
October 14th, 2020
Annie D
ace
this works really well - I usually end up with a mess hahaha
October 14th, 2020
kali
ace
@suez1e
i had a few of these and took me ages to decide which to post, but i think this told the story the best of them... maddeningly i went to town today to get some in the street at the polling booth, but i left the memory card at home! $@#%
October 14th, 2020
kali
ace
@annied
there was a fair share of messes lol
October 14th, 2020
