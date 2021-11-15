Previous
Next
3 by kali66
Photo 1238

3

When we first spotted the Pied Stilt babies. Caroline has a nice photo of all 4 of us together , i hope she will post it soon
15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
339% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@carolinesdreams @helenw2 @yaorenliu have posted a few captures from the day. I didn't end up taking a lot of photos. these were taken with Yao's nikon.
November 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise