58 / 365
jaws
This is the business end of a coal mining machine , quietly rusting away in its retirement.
@stephomy
asked for either something urban or man-made this week. didnt go to town so this is it.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3516
photos
349
followers
447
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
27th February 2022 2:07pm
Tags
get-pushed-500
kali
ace
@stephomy
something man-made for you
February 27th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great pov
February 27th, 2022
