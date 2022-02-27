Previous
jaws by kali66
58 / 365

jaws

This is the business end of a coal mining machine , quietly rusting away in its retirement. @stephomy asked for either something urban or man-made this week. didnt go to town so this is it.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

kali

ace
@kali66
kali ace
@stephomy something man-made for you
February 27th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Great pov
February 27th, 2022  
