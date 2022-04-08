Previous
razzle dazzle by kali66
84 / 365

razzle dazzle

Dahlias still going, but temperatures have dipped a bit today, so I'll enjoy them while they last .
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

kali

Yao RL ace
you have a beautiful collections. How cheerful.
April 8th, 2022  
kali ace
@yaorenliu most of these i grew from seed so they were surprises, i am going to plant even more next year!
April 8th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
@kali66 I shall do the same thing.
April 8th, 2022  
Lisa Poland ace
So pretty!
April 8th, 2022  
