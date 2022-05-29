Sign up
126 / 365
Proof!
Went rollerskating with my Daughter-in-law, first time on wheels in 40 years ! Only took me a few seconds to fall on my butt haha but by the end i was circling the room, so fun.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
kali
ace
@kali66
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
29th May 2022 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
I wouldn't dare try this. Good for you.
May 29th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Good for you!
May 29th, 2022
