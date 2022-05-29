Previous
Proof! by kali66
126 / 365

Proof!

Went rollerskating with my Daughter-in-law, first time on wheels in 40 years ! Only took me a few seconds to fall on my butt haha but by the end i was circling the room, so fun.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

kali

34% complete

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
I wouldn't dare try this. Good for you.
May 29th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Good for you!
May 29th, 2022  
