The feminine by kali66
225 / 365

The feminine

double exposure.
Thanks to the link April sent me i figured out how to display the first image on the screen while taking the next. much easier and more satisfying, still more to learn though, repetition helps
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

kali

kali ace
@aecasey happy with this one, i think the layers dissoved into one another nicely
September 8th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Well done!
I'd love the link April sent...I love playing with in camera double exposure but they're really hit and miss hahaha
September 8th, 2022  
