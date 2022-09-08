Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
225 / 365
The feminine
double exposure.
Thanks to the link April sent me i figured out how to display the first image on the screen while taking the next. much easier and more satisfying, still more to learn though, repetition helps
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3714
photos
320
followers
422
following
61% complete
View this month »
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
8th September 2022 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-527
kali
ace
@aecasey
happy with this one, i think the layers dissoved into one another nicely
September 8th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Well done!
I'd love the link April sent...I love playing with in camera double exposure but they're really hit and miss hahaha
September 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I'd love the link April sent...I love playing with in camera double exposure but they're really hit and miss hahaha