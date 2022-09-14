Previous
Next
man vs car by kali66
231 / 365

man vs car

this is for the artist challenge if Jackie doesnt lose her nerve and take it down haha

i was struck by the Mexican Border shots in the darkness and saw an opportunity while i was at the beach , heavily edited !
https://www.magnumphotos.com/photographer/susan-meiselas/
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise